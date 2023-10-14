We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Drag and Drop tabs on iOS
-
philliplanos
This is more related to iPadOS but im so used to dragging and dropping tabs I was surprised to find this isn't a feature yet but dont get me wrong. Im still grateful we have Vivaldi in IOS at all. I still remember this was a far away dream.
If at all possible it would be a quality of life improvement to be able to order my tabs around how I want instead of by when I opened them.
-
greybeard Ambassador
I have been able to do this without problem on 9th gen iPad.
-
I experience no issue moving tabs around with release (6.3.3137.27) or snapshot (6.4.3159.4). Tested on iPad Air M1 and iPhone 13 Pro on 17.0.3.
I guess i would try with re-installing Vivaldi and set it up with default settings then try moving tabs around, if it works then start customizing it to your preferences but after each change check that you still can move tabs. Hopefully this way you can isolate what is causing this issue for you and then share your steps here so hopefully others can reproduce.