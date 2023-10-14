We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Mojibake in certain Japanese emails in Gmail
RachelThorn
Suddenly having mojibake in certain Japanese emails using Gmail in Vivaldi for Mac OS. It only seems to happen in emails from certain accounts. Here's what it looks like in Vivaldi:
And here's what it looks like in Safari, where it displays properly:
This particular example is a formatted email from an organization, but another plain vanilla email from a friend had this same problem.