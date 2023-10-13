We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
More address field configuration possiblities – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.25
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot we have a bunch of fixes across the board and allow for further changes to the address field drop down.
david.fyfe
[Address Bar][Settings] Be able to order and show/hide all categories (VB-99661)
These are great changes, much appreciated
[Crash][Bookmarks] Adding Bookmarks (VB-99299)
Love this - there's a lot more to it than the title says
Does look like the related VB-100455 is not in there though, but next time I guess
[Search] Add a “Thank You!” state if switch back from Google (VB-100267)
I've been unable to open some books in Kindle Cloud Reader (read.amazon.com) for US English since updating Vivaldi Snapshot for Linux (Deb 64-bit) to this version (3160.25).
Can anyone reproduce this issue?
Great update. Nice to see the changes to how the bookmarks are handled.
I noticed a minor issue. The bookmark icon in the address bar does not change. So there is no indication of whether the current page is bookmarked.
@ugly said in More address field configuration possiblities – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.25:
there is no indication of whether the current page is bookmarked
Aaron Translator
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
I have added in the Linux ARM(32) packages that were initially missing.
stardepp Translator
Thank you for this fix, yes now the Ecosia search icon is displayed in the search bar.
is this a known bug? search via
ctrl + ffor any string (for example possi in this thread). close the searchfield. go to another website at the same tab (or go back and for) and search for the same string via
F3: zero results are shown, but if you hit another time
F3the results are shown
Win10 22H2
Seriously? Do you even test what you "fix" or implement?
Just make it vertical with fixed height (with the height of the smallest window).
Thot Translator
Harmless, it’s this harmless white page, but if I trigger the context-menu and leave the context with the pointer by clicking on the website; "about:blank" pops up in the statusbar. Why, and what is it about?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Gregor Image #1 same on my internal 6.4.3162.12, a unfixed bug.
VB-99680 "2 very small minor graphic bug with the sound bar in PIP" - confirmed.
Yeah that looks weird.
I've also not be a fan of the placement either
There used to be a value for that
button.button-on path.bookmark-outline, but it seems to have been removed. I hope that was a mistake
My speed dial icons are still white when switching on the bar.