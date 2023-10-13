If I'm not in a tab stack, clicking on link exhibits the normal behavior of opening the link in the same tab.

However when I'm in a tab in a tab stack, clicking on any link will open up a new tab in the tab stack.

I tried changing different settings under "Tabs" but nothing has helped.

Just wondering if this is expected behavior.

Vivaldi: 6.1.3035.302 (Stable channel) (arm64)

Revision: 773772e7e92bf14ad0c8f85f41e3d133d0a2b876

OS: macOS Version 13.5.1 (Build 22G90)