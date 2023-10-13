We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Clicking any link in a tabs in tab stack opens a new tab
If I'm not in a tab stack, clicking on link exhibits the normal behavior of opening the link in the same tab.
However when I'm in a tab in a tab stack, clicking on any link will open up a new tab in the tab stack.
I tried changing different settings under "Tabs" but nothing has helped.
Just wondering if this is expected behavior.
Vivaldi: 6.1.3035.302 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Revision: 773772e7e92bf14ad0c8f85f41e3d133d0a2b876
OS: macOS Version 13.5.1 (Build 22G90)