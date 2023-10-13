We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Advanced bookmarking tools à la Pinboard
-
Vivaldi's bookmarking tools are already a little ahead of other browsers, and I have just taken the leap and imported my 10,000 or so bookmarks from Pinboard. Just having a Description field is better than what you get most other places, so I'll take it.
But of course, I would really appreciate tags for bookmarks, along with the ability for a highlighted selection of text from the web page under consideration to be automatically added to a field — I guess the Description field would be fine — when first making the bookmark.
It seems pretty natural that a tool like Vivaldi would have all the bookmarking power of something like Pinboard, right?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
-
Pesala Ambassador
@kmmck Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful: