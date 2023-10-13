Vivaldi's bookmarking tools are already a little ahead of other browsers, and I have just taken the leap and imported my 10,000 or so bookmarks from Pinboard. Just having a Description field is better than what you get most other places, so I'll take it.

But of course, I would really appreciate tags for bookmarks, along with the ability for a highlighted selection of text from the web page under consideration to be automatically added to a field — I guess the Description field would be fine — when first making the bookmark.

It seems pretty natural that a tool like Vivaldi would have all the bookmarking power of something like Pinboard, right?