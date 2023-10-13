Happy Friday the 13th! Hope you're all doing well

So, here's the deal: I'm a chart junkie I love watching server zabix charts.

Now, I'm trying to set up a single window in my browser that's optimized for this chart-watching . I want to remove all the distractions like the bookmarks bar, menu, and extensions, but ONLY for this specific window. I still want to keep those features in my other windows for, you know, "normal" browsing.

I've tried digging through settings and even considered summoning a genie, but no luck so far. ‍ ️

Does anyone have any magical solutions or should I keep rubbing that lamp?

Thanks in advance for your help!