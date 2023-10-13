We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to customize only in a specific window
Happy Friday the 13th! Hope you're all doing well
So, here's the deal: I'm a chart junkie I love watching server zabix charts.
Now, I'm trying to set up a single window in my browser that's optimized for this chart-watching . I want to remove all the distractions like the bookmarks bar, menu, and extensions, but ONLY for this specific window. I still want to keep those features in my other windows for, you know, "normal" browsing.
I've tried digging through settings and even considered summoning a genie, but no luck so far. ️
Does anyone have any magical solutions or should I keep rubbing that lamp?
Thanks in advance for your help!
Pesala Ambassador
@mavorte Install another copy of Vivaldi as a Standalone version in its own folder. It will then have its own independent profile and settings.
To share bookmarks, notes, etc., use Sync.
Thanks for the reply! I was actually thinking about these solutions too, but they do tend to consume quite a bit of computer resources. I already have several browsers open, separate installations or profiles, and I wanted to avoid that. #TooManyTabs
@mavorte Profiles can be customized in diferent ways https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/