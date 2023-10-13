We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi Mail
Hallo Community,
bin neuer Nutzer und habe gelesen das es eine Vivaldi Mailzugang unter
gibt. Ich bekomme aber dort keinen Zugriff, ist das für alle Nutzer oder braucht man dafür einen gesonderten Zugang?
Mfg
Willly
DoctorG Ambassador
@Willly2 Du brauchts eine höhere Reputation, das ist ein Schutz gegen Spammer, die Beschränkung trifft eben auch Neuzugänge.
Poste öfters was im Forum, sodass es geliket wird, gehe auf Vivaldi Social und lies dort mit, benutze Vivaldi Synchronisation, und nach einiger Zeit bekommst du auch Zugang zum Mailkonto.
Ok. Vielen Dank.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Willly2 Gern.