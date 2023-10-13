As a work collegue, I was introduced to Vivaldi by Robert. And I was immidiately struck by the sheer ammount of customization it has. I'm a tinkerer, always have been. I want to be able to adapt my software to my needs and my workflow. And I must say I am impressed by Vivaldi, not just in comparison to other browsers, but for software in general. The ammount of flexibility it has still strikes me as odd. This is how software should work!

It's not just a matter of features, but of implementation. Every setting and feature is well thought out. You can see the ammount of dedication the Vivaldi team must have to make their browser not just work, but work well for users.

Which makes it the nerdiest browser. In the best sense of the word!

But from the get go, at installation, you also have a clear option to select a minimalist approach. If you want a nice, clean, simple browser that just gets to the point. Without being convoluted and messy. You can have that with Vivaldi too. And so can your grandma.

Ontop of that, Vivaldi is also a very innovative browser. It's trailblazing not just what a browser is, but what it could be and what it could do. These guys are not afraid to come up with new ideas.

Take Workspaces for example. As a teacher, I have a workspace set up on my laptop for every subject I drive. And when I run between classrooms, I can on the fly switch workspace and have a whole separate set of tabs open for each subject. I don't have to close webpages I don't need right now or go through endless bookmark lists to find them again when I need them next time. They are just always there waiting, depending on what I'm working on right now. And I can pick up where I last left off. It's saving me time and helping me keep organized.

And you can not just name your workspaces to keep them separate. No, you can also give each one a nice little icon. And if you don't like the standard set if icons, you can import your own images. Off course you can, because it's Vivaldi! Obviously you want to be able to do that, yet most developers don't work like that...

Now I use Vivaldi at home, at work, on my tablet and my phone. And I don't hesitate to recommend it to anyone.