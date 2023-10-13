We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How Vivaldi Mail & Calendar made Robert change his default browser on Linux.
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
Robert first heard about Vivaldi while looking for a Mail and Calendar app for Linux. But he made it his default browser for so much more!
DoctorG Ambassador
@Team_Vivaldi Nice article from Robert (Ambassador for Vivaldi)
Thot Translator
Have seen his Video one year ago. Didn't know that he is an Ambassador here. So—great to know, and thanks for this great Video and this article.
While I love the calendar I must say that it is pretty useless if you have a calendar with an agenda that spans a year or so across. It attempts to always load the whole of the calendar with Vivaldi, causing it to freeze and lock up constantly. I made a post about this on the forums but it didn't get any traction. I currently am not using this feature anymore because it breaks the user experience. Please give us an option to only load events that are relevant to the current day/week/month/year and leave everything else out of memory. Or even for it to check for events for the day and only load those so that I am alerted but it doesn't use unnecessary resources.
As a work collegue, I was introduced to Vivaldi by Robert. And I was immidiately struck by the sheer ammount of customization it has. I'm a tinkerer, always have been. I want to be able to adapt my software to my needs and my workflow. And I must say I am impressed by Vivaldi, not just in comparison to other browsers, but for software in general. The ammount of flexibility it has still strikes me as odd. This is how software should work!
It's not just a matter of features, but of implementation. Every setting and feature is well thought out. You can see the ammount of dedication the Vivaldi team must have to make their browser not just work, but work well for users.
Which makes it the nerdiest browser. In the best sense of the word!
But from the get go, at installation, you also have a clear option to select a minimalist approach. If you want a nice, clean, simple browser that just gets to the point. Without being convoluted and messy. You can have that with Vivaldi too. And so can your grandma.
Ontop of that, Vivaldi is also a very innovative browser. It's trailblazing not just what a browser is, but what it could be and what it could do. These guys are not afraid to come up with new ideas.
Take Workspaces for example. As a teacher, I have a workspace set up on my laptop for every subject I drive. And when I run between classrooms, I can on the fly switch workspace and have a whole separate set of tabs open for each subject. I don't have to close webpages I don't need right now or go through endless bookmark lists to find them again when I need them next time. They are just always there waiting, depending on what I'm working on right now. And I can pick up where I last left off. It's saving me time and helping me keep organized.
And you can not just name your workspaces to keep them separate. No, you can also give each one a nice little icon. And if you don't like the standard set if icons, you can import your own images. Off course you can, because it's Vivaldi! Obviously you want to be able to do that, yet most developers don't work like that...
Now I use Vivaldi at home, at work, on my tablet and my phone. And I don't hesitate to recommend it to anyone.
RiveDroite Ambassador
Useful article. Agree that Mail is wonderful. I just do not understand well the fact that you must explicitly mark a message as read, if you want to. Another feature I miss much, coming from Apple Mail, is smart folders (see only message from today, from yesterday, from this week). Apart from this, it's a very complete email client with support to flag, to label. Absolutely wonderful.
@mcastel: if "unread" means "not done with yet" it makes total sense that emails are only marked read when doing this actively. Many people read emails and note that they still have to do something before they can consider it done, so it has to stay in the Unread view ... and only those that still need work stay there, the rest is always available in Received. So Unread is essentially the folder you are looking for, as only the emails that are relevant now are shown.
If you want emails to be marked as read automatically when you look at them for a while, turn on the corresponding setting (search for "unread messages" with the search field or find it in the settings' mail section)
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@databrink thank you for sharing all of these thoughts! As an insider who gets to see how the team works, I can attest to what you're saying. Devs and designers do think everything through and always keep users in mind (particularly how different people might like different solutions and workflows).
May I introduce you to Vivaldi's Ambassador Program? Our Ambassadors are users who enjoy using Vivaldi, share our company values and want to help us grow by spreading the word in different ways. It's one of the volunteer roles we have in the Community (we explain each of them here). Send us a mail to [email protected] if you're interested, we'd love to have you on board!
@databrink: My dude. Awesome write up. All most deserves its own article. Vivaldi, get in here gurl
@mcastel: Always improvements. But Vivaldi has been making amazing developments and letting them know, is the sure way to have it done.
@rivedroite: Its very interesting to see others and how they use it
@marialeal: @databrink do it
One of us, one of us
@thot: Thanks. I need to do update to this topic really
@doctorg: Thanks. Appreciate that
jeremyyellow
Impressive! I loved seeing ordinary people giving feedback regarding the use of the VIVALDI browser. I started using it 3 months ago and it was "love at first sight"! Hahaha!. Like our colleague Robert, Mail and Calendar are great resources that I use a lot in my day-to-day life. But what I really like is the Mosaic mode "where I can work with two windows or more. I am addicted to Vivaldi and I congratulate the team for creating it and always bringing new ideas in order to facilitate our navigation. I can say that Vivaldi replaces a complete operating system, it is a true "Swiss army knife".
@mcastel said in How Vivaldi Mail & Calendar made Robert change his default browser on Linux.:
I just do not understand well the fact that you must explicitly mark a message as read
There is a setting to make them show as "read" when you open them, if that is what you want.