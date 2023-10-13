We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Cloud Manage Vivaldi Browser
Hello Everyone,
I've been using Vivaldi as my work browser for last 2 months and absolutely loving it. Reminders me of good old Opera day... haha!
Anyways, our company uses cloud-managed Chrome browsers through Google Workspace.
I was wondering if I would be able to enroll Vivaldi into the service without any major issues?
I did try to give it a go however, it's not been shown as managed browser in the Google Workspace admin. However, in the browser I can see that it shows this browser in managed by your organisation. But no luck on the google end!
Any leads would be appreciated. Thank you.
mib3berlin
@durlabhashok
Hi, just guessing, check Settings > Network, default brand setting is Edge, maybe changing to Chrome can help here.
Cheers, mib
Hi @mib3berlin, thanks for the tip. I've already tried going that. No luck!
DoctorG Ambassador
@durlabhashok Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@DoctorG Thanks for the warm welcome. Looking forward if anyone has found any workaround!