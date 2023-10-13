Hello Everyone,

I've been using Vivaldi as my work browser for last 2 months and absolutely loving it. Reminders me of good old Opera day... haha!

Anyways, our company uses cloud-managed Chrome browsers through Google Workspace.

I was wondering if I would be able to enroll Vivaldi into the service without any major issues?

I did try to give it a go however, it's not been shown as managed browser in the Google Workspace admin. However, in the browser I can see that it shows this browser in managed by your organisation. But no luck on the google end!

Any leads would be appreciated. Thank you.