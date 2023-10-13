Hello fellow users of Vivaldi,

For my own context, it will be handy when Vivaldi can read Digitale Object Identifier (DOI) as a real web address, just like any other web addresses. It is the ISBN and EAN for digital works, with the focus scientific works especially. More info from Wikipedia:

A digital object identifier (DOI) is a persistent identifier or handle used to uniquely identify various objects, standardized by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).[1] DOIs are an implementation of the Handle System;[2][3] they also fit within the URI system (Uniform Resource Identifier). They are widely used to identify academic, professional, and government information, such as journal articles, research reports, data sets, and official publications. DOIs have also been used to identify other types of information resources, such as commercial videos.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Digital_object_identifier

At this moment when I would like to open a DOI link, I have to type https://doi.org/ first in the address bar, and then I can paste the DOI link of my own preference. Otherwise Vivaldi does not (yet) understand my request. For example from my own work field, for FriedmanM - Considering PTSD for DSM-5 (2011) (SFW), I have to type in https://doi.org/10.1002/da.20767 .

However, I would like to just paste the DOI link straight in the address bar 10.1002/da.20767 , with the result that Vivaldi brings me to https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/da.20767 (BTW, most DOI links are not that easy to reproduce link this one).

Is it possible that Vivaldi understand a DOI link as a real web address?

Thanks,

86ul