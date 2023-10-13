We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Unsolved About group policy of vivaldi
Admdud1404
Can I use group policy of chrome instead of vivaldi's? If possible, what would I do? Just download and add the templates of chrome like vivaldi's? Or Is there another things needed
Admdud1404
@DoctorG Thanks for your response. I used the files of group policy for vivaldi from that link you suggest. Unfortunatley, I couldn't find out the policy option I wanted, which was present with chrome's. Would you mind giving another method? Thank you.
@Admdud1404 said in About group policy of vivaldi:
Unfortunatley, I couldn't find out the policy option I wanted, which was present with chrome's.
Which policy do you need to change?
Would you mind giving another method?
How had you set/changed policy in Chrome?
Admdud1404
@DoctorG Thank you for your response.
In the group policy editor, I want to edit the group policy related to the extension program among the user administrative templates. I want to set up an update URL for specific extension program separately, but Vivaldi's group policy template does not have a setting option related to this, while Chrome's could be adjusted. So I was wondering if I could apply Chrome's group policy to Vivaldi.
@Admdud1404 said in About group policy of vivaldi:
In the group policy editor, I want to edit the group policy related to the extension program among the user administrative templates. I want to set up an update URL for specific extension program separately,
And how does policy that look like in Chrome?
I have onyl chromium 118.
Admdud1404
@DoctorG Just simple. User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Google > Google Chrome > Extensions and click the button 'Extension management settings'. And If you have ID of the extension program, then you can adjust the update url by JSON data.
@Admdud1404 you might try to search the policy you need in the google chrome template following the registry instructions
https://admx.help/?Category=Chrome&Language=en-us
replacing chrome/google with /vivaldi when you search for the path in regedit.
I think the vivaldi template was made in this way.
@Admdud1404 You need a adm/admx template file to add Group Policy for Vivaldi? Sorry, such does not exist.
@Admdud1404 Highly Experimental. It modifies the system registry, so be careful on what are you changing
Drop the en-US folder and the admx file into policy definitions folder (there is a shortcut).
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BgfsCPeIUH9I17j9cIA5_6LKIXDUX-Qk/view?usp=sharing
I used the chromium GPO admx as base changing its name to vivaldi and updating the registry policy paths to work with vivaldi. I've tested on my own machine with disable print preview policy and it worked.
Obiously, if a policy is only meant to work with google chrome or linked to g-services won't work.
@DoctorG Checked the vivaldi policy on the admx site and is from chromium 49 so probably is mostly broken now.
@Hadden89 said in About group policy of vivaldi:
@DoctorG the vivaldi policy on the admx site is from chromium 49 so probably is mostly broken now.
I never tested all policies on the admx site, so i could not know that the policies were updated/incomplete
And i think, dealing with policies is more a Chromium admin job, happily not mine.
-
@DoctorG Me neither... I discovered it opening the original vivaldi template to take some inspiration
@Hadden89 said in About group policy of vivaldi:
some inspiration
Yes, that is nice of you