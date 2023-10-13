@Admdud1404 Highly Experimental. It modifies the system registry, so be careful on what are you changing

Drop the en-US folder and the admx file into policy definitions folder (there is a shortcut).

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BgfsCPeIUH9I17j9cIA5_6LKIXDUX-Qk/view?usp=sharing

I used the chromium GPO admx as base changing its name to vivaldi and updating the registry policy paths to work with vivaldi. I've tested on my own machine with disable print preview policy and it worked.

Obiously, if a policy is only meant to work with google chrome or linked to g-services won't work.

@DoctorG Checked the vivaldi policy on the admx site and is from chromium 49 so probably is mostly broken now.