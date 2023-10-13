We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Solved Vivaldi occupies media keys when music player is playing
I don't know yet if it's a Vivaldi problem or a Linux Mint problem.
When Vivaldi is closed, the media keys on the keyboard work to control the music player, but when I have Vivaldi open, they only work for YouTube or other browser pages.
If I don't play media in the browser, but have the Linux music player running, I expect the media keys to work for the player. Unfortunately they don't. Who knows advice?
@Dancer18 Seems to be a old unfixed bug.
VB-70037 "Vivaldi doesn't honour hardware-media-key-handling flag" - confirmed.
Does this help?
Open vivaldi://flags, set Hardware Media Key Handling to Disabled, restart.
I can not test, lack of such media keyboard since 2021.
@DoctorG Thank you! That is working!
Little offtopic:
Again I can't mark a post as solution. In the past I got some advice by @Pesala how to do. However, in this thread I can't even find the first step:
Clicking in the first post (threadstarter, me) on the arrow of the button "answer" and select "ask a question" (or similar?).
Or is there no chance to mark as solution in this category?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dancer18 See how to mark at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/683625
@DoctorG Ok, I forgot the steps "Edit" and "submit".
As always (it's the 4th time I got puzzled on that) I have to say it could be easier.
Just have the option to mark as solution on every post, but visible only for the threadstarter.
How would that be?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dancer18 Good you found it.
In case we need to remember in future how to mark, we should use note or reading list entry in Vivaldi
That's is what i do.
@Dancer18 I mean a entry in Reading List.
Sorry for my lousy english typing.
@DoctorG You're welcome. I understand.