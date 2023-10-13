We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Password/Credentials Fill in not Working on Android Device
Password fill in does not work automatically for me on Android device. Desktop works correctly though.
What I mean is auto-filling credentials automatically on page load. Instead I have to click on a username/password field and select creds fill from a pop-up.
- Auto Sign-in is ON in settings
- Flags regarding user interaction for password fill are with default