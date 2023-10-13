We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Ability to post directly from clipboard?
Opera has a great feature that allows you to post a picture or file directly from clipboard when you try to upload something plus recent downloads.
I switched from Opera to Vivaldi and this is what I miss the most.
Can you please do something like it?
DoctorG Ambassador
@ZeraX7 Duplicate.
Please vote for https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72623/upload-clipboard-content-recent-download-as-file-like-opera/1