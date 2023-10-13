We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Request for "Sort by Size" in Emails Listing
lavanyadeepak
Requesting an option in Email LIsting to provide sorting by Size.
Business Justification:
Since Vivaldi Mail Client can aggregate from multiple accounts and some accounts might have storage quota restriction, there could be a scenario where an account could be nearing quota. Hence a quick sort by descending by Size can give a quick picture of the largest sized emails and then the user can drill down the potentially unneeded emails to be cleared out to free space.
Preliminary Discussions/Review before this thought has been graduated into this forum: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91448/sort-by-size-missing-in-emails/6
In that context - it would be helpful if one could see how close one is to one's quota limit per account in Vivaldi.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53968/imap-quota-extension