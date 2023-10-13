We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Option to choose whether a sidebar web panel stays open after collapsing
Hi
A question and a request:
-By default, does a web panel, e.g. telegram, stay open and online after collapsing, or close and reopen after clicking on it?
-It would be nice that have an option to choose this for each web panel.
Pesala Ambassador
@mhmak The option already exists. Right-click on the Web Panel icon, and choose from the Floating Panel submenu.
If I understood correctly, the floating panel option is about the auto-collapse of a panel, but my question is 'if when a web panel collapses, is still running in the background and if it is online.'
mib3berlin
@mhmak
Hi, I guess you meant the setting "Lazy Load" in Settings > Panels.
Iirc this is enabled by default, disable it and the panel is always connected/updated and reconnected after Vivaldi restart.
I use it for a chat panel.
Cheers, mib
Thanks @mib3berlin , but honestly I doubt that this is exactly the same, and also this setting is general and not set-able for each web panel.
Pesala Ambassador
@mhmak To make YouTube videos continue to play after closing the panel, right-click on the icon and choose the Desktop version.
I suspect that the same tip will work for telegram. Most panels use mobile webpage versions by default.
@Pesala, so is the answer to my question 'no by default'?
As a side tip, this is good that panels use the mobile version, but many of them, including Google services such as Gmail and Keep, use the desktop version. and there is no 'show mobile version' option. how can it fixed?