How to activate account and use email
I just registered an account, but I can't use the email function yet. I read the introduction that it may be because the account has not been activated, but I only saw a 6-digit verification code in the recovery email, and did not see the link that needs to be activated. Does anyone know how to activate this account and enable the email function?
DoctorG
DoctorG
