We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
I have a problem with exiting vivaldi on mac
-
jeremyyellow
Hi guys I have a problem on mac whenever i click the exit fullscreen green button it disappears and it doesn't exit.
If there is a fix please let me know.
Thank you,
@jeremyyellow
-
Does it do that on all sites or is it the same site every time?
-
jeremyyellow
Yea all sites