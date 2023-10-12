We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi Browser Not Opening Windows
mib3berlin
@jeremyyellow
Hi, this sounds really like a ChatGPT answer and is only partially correct.
The destination path doesn't matter, outdated Vivaldi versions run happily even it makes no sense to use it.
Except the leftover processes broken session files are the main reason block Vivaldi from start.
Cheers, mib
mackid1993 Ambassador
@mib3berlin He has made several posts with these AI generated responses. Perhaps this person's account was compromised.
mib3berlin
@mackid1993
Ah yes, I can remember.
I will leave this to the moderators to check this, there are only 7 posts at moment.
Thanks, mib
Hi guys i have found a hacker in my account thank you for letting me know i have now locked them out and everything is under control
mackid1993 Ambassador
@jeremyyellow Good make sure you change your Vivaldi.net password and go and enable 2-Factor authentication. If you used this password anywhere else be sure that you change it in those places as well. Never re-use passwords and consider use of a password manager such as 1Password or Bitwarden.
Thank you soo much, this help me a-lot!