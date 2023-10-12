Slow performance: If your browser is slow, try updating it to the latest version by going to the Vivaldi menu > Help > “Check for Updates” (on Mac this is under the Vivaldi menu). Keep the browser updated and you will find a stark improvement. We are constantly fixing bugs and improving performance to give you a rejuvenated browsing experience. If updating your browser did not help, try disabling extensions one by one and check if one of them has an adverse effect on performance. Removing some extensions was of no use? Don’t give up. Start your browser on a fresh note. Remove the cache of data by simply deleting the temporary files. Data which can be cleared from your local storage includes browsing history, downloads, cookies, cache, passwords, form autofill data and application cache. If you are going to jump into a blitzkrieg and delete all, keep passwords safe as you will have to log in to sites again later. Make sure you are on a steady internet connection! That could be the simplest of solutions if your browser is slowing down