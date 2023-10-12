We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Any Ways Hide Favicons?
-
zelosleone
I would like to hide besides pinned tabs completely in my browser. As such, it wont show in drop list in urlbar, bookmarks, tabs (besides pinned tabs). Any css code you guys have for this?
-
@zelosleone If understood correctly this should be fine
.OmniLinkItem-Favicon, .menu > ul > li .menu-icon, .favicon:not(.tab-pinned), .tree-row-image.bookmark-icon, .vivaldi-tree .tree-row label > img, .vivaldi-tree .tree-row label .workspace-icon, svg.note-icon {display: none;} .audio-on .favicon, .dials.speeddial img.favicon {display: initial;} /*.tab-position .tab-header:hover .favicon {display: initial;}*/
-
zelosleone
@Hadden89 Thank you, yeah this works!