HELP! The app will not open
-
Kind people,
I am trying to open the app on my computer. But when I click on the app(in the toolbar) it bounces signalling it's open but it doesn't open a window. Instead it abruptly stops "bouncing" and then the icon that says an app is in use (white dot by the app) disappears signalling the app has been closed itself without instruction from myself.
If you can help I would be very appreciative.
ATB
Hephaestus
-
I have the same problem. I tried to start it with command line and the error was about something not being initialized. It started to work OK after I restarted my system, but happened a few times already, and previously the restart did not help. It is purely random when it starts.
-
Thank you Slajerk. I have tried restarting the system and reinstalling the app. I will keep trying any further remedies will be appreciated.
-
Are you running macOS 14 Sonoma? If so, there are many others with the same problem. Vivaldi just won't open. I filed a bug report but haven't heard anything back. Until then...Safari/Firefox/Chrome.
-
Yes I am using Macos14 Sonoma. Thank you for filing the bug report. Good to know I am not alone in this things. Hopefully they right it soon as I am new to the browser and havent had a changed to back up my bookmarks. When did you log it?
- H
-
There is this forum thread about macOS 14 issues https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91046/vivaldi-failed-to-launch-on-macos-14
-
I just restarted my computer and Vivaldi won't open. I tried restarting again--it still won't open. (I'm on Windows.) I guess I could reinstall but I think I'll lose all my tabs, which I badly need. Anyone know what to do?
-
@RLindaS
Never mind: I right-clicked and got an option to "run as administrator"--and it opened. Whew! Leaving this posted in case someone else has the problem.