Directory for custom css for portable installation
-
Is it possible to use something like .\ in "custom UI modifications" dir path?
-
There are no portable installations.
-
@KozakMak My custom css is actually at
c:\vivaldi\custom.cssso yeah, is possible. Just avoid
C:\Vivaldi\Applicationas it might wipe the file during the update.
-
@luetage
and how do you call it? -- https://i.imgur.com/yw5sxmk.png
@Hadden89
i'm asking about relative path
-
@KozakMak It’s called “standalone” and I do fresh standalone installs for testing. But this kind of installation isn’t portable, read the help page about it ☛ https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/. The important bit is:
Important! Since passwords and extensions are encrypted with a key which is unique to the user profile on each computer, they cannot be transferred.
Anyway, use it as you see fit, no one is going to stop you. As for the path to your modding file, I believe you need the full path. On Linux you can’t even use
~or
$HOMEto abstract it.
-
in "Application[version]\resources\vivaldi\browser.html" there a string:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="chrome://vivaldi-data/css-mods/css" />
maybe it can help? but i don't know what "chrome://vivaldi-data" mean.