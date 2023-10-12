We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
See Vivaldi calendar from web page
Hi everyone!
Probabily this is a silly question, but I can't find anything in forum.
I'm just started to use Vivaldi calendar switching from google.
I am used to being able to open the calendar from a web page in situations where I cannot install software on the device I am using.
I cannot figure out how to do this with vivaldi, or rather, if this possibility exists with vivaldi.
Do I need to use a third party service? If so, which one do you recommend?
Thank you very much!
FreeRaider
@revelt From the vivaldi webmail (https://webmail.vivaldi.net ), you can access to calendar of your vivaldi account.
@FreeRaider
mmm it gives me an error: Access denied.
It's probably caused by the reputation system.
now I understand why I didn't see it before.
Well, only thing that I can do is wait that the reputation system unlock this functionality, right? Do you know generally how much time it takes?
FreeRaider
@revelt Yes, you are right. I see that you are a new user. Welcome to board.
It's hard to say. According to https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/ you need use Vivaldi Sync, let others upvoted your posts, visit Vivaldi Social, and wait… with some patience.
Thank you!
@FreeRaider and wait… with some patience
Boring, but understandable limitations.
Let's fire some likes in Vivaldi social