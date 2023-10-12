We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
"Sort by Size" missing in Emails
-
I am seeing only the following options for Sorting
- Sender
- Subject
- Date
- Date (Threaded)
Not sure if any option to be enabled to include 'Sorting By Size'?
-
@lavanyadeepak It is not meant to be an option. What would be the point of sorting by size?
-
FreeRaider
In my opinion, the mail client is still far from being definitive.
It's just a convenience. One has to be satisfied or use something else.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@FreeRaider Of the 25 developers in the Vivaldi Team, I heard that only three work on the mail client. They are adding features and fixing bugs, but I don't think they have time to add anything that is unnecessary; hence my question to the OP.
There are currently 608 Feature Requests for Email, Calendar, and Feeds, and 21 have been done.
-
FreeRaider
@Pesala said in "Sort by Size" missing in Emails:
As I said One has to be satisfied or use something else.
-
@FreeRaider said in "Sort by Size" missing in Emails:
One has to be satisfied or use something else.
Those are not the only options. One can be dissatisfied, but continue using it, while voting for and requesting improvements. Just bear in mind that development may be slow.
-
@Pesala Here is the business justification for proposing the Sort by Size in emails.
Since Vivaldi Mail Client can aggregate from multiple accounts and some accounts might have storage quota restriction, there could be a scenario where an account could be nearing quota. Hence a quick sort by descending by Size can give a quick picture of the largest sized emails and then the user can drill down the potentially unneeded emails to be cleared out to free space.
Hope this makes a valid substantiation for the Feature Request.
-
@lavanyadeepak You can post a request in the Feature Requests for Mail forum. It has not been requested before as far as I know.
-