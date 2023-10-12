We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
[BUG] Can't reorder Commands in Command Chains
When hovering over a command in a command chain, the cursor is changed to arrows, indicating that the command could be moved.
This doesn't work:
And, I can't find any other ways to reorder the commands chains.
@kHellstr Works for me - just make sure you're hovering over the entry you want to replace. The colour changes slightly.
DoctorG Ambassador
Works fine on 6.2.3105.58 Stable / Win 11 22H2
So there is something wrong with my system or with my Vivaldi. hmm...
I had some custom CSS that broke that list.
I was trying to stylize my bookmarks, and something in that CSS broke the Quick Command list too.
Thought that I already had removed those CSS elements, as they didn't work even where I tried to get them to work.
Lesson learned. Hopefully.
I'm sorry for wasting your time.
This was the CSS I had. I believe it was the last element that broke the Quick Commands list. As other selectors are for Bookmarks.
.BookmarkLocationSelector-Header { visibility: hidden !important; grid-area: header; color: var(--colorFgFadedMore); padding: 0px 0px 0; } .BookmarkLocationSelector-SpeedDialCheckbox { visibility: hidden !important; padding: 0px 0px 0; } .BookmarkLocationSelector { display: grid; grid-template-columns: [header checkbox search content footer] auto; grid-template-rows: [header] auto [checkbox] auto [search] 52px [content] minmax(150px, auto) [footer] auto; } .ReactVirtualized__Grid ReactVirtualized__List { box-sizing: border-box; direction: ltr; height: auto; position: relative; width: 344px;chrome://vivaldi-webui/startpage?section=Speed-dials&background-color=#f6f6f6 will-change: transform; overflow: auto; }
@kHellstr Good, you figured it out, even came back and gave a reason so others can learn
When you encounter strangeness, always ask yourself "what have I done that might've caused the issue I'm seeing?"
.ReactVirtualized__Grid ReactVirtualized__List
Yeah, class is used in a lot of the UI code, so will target many of different elements. I wish they'd not use this and use properly semantic classes.
Pesala Ambassador
@kHellstr Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer