The very first – Vivaldi iOS Browser snapshot 3159.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today is the first ‘Snapshot’ update for our new iOS browser, allowing you to try the latest fixes and changes before they hit Final.
"Updated Chromium to 118"
Is iOS version Chromium powered?
Aaron Translator
Why? It's not Fri. today...
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
e but it is not using the rendering engine (Blink) that is found within the desktop and Android products, which I guess is what you are asking.
Depending on how things turn out in the future, it may (or may not) be possible to switch to that. Right now all browsers on iOS use the system rendering engine based on Webkit. That includes other Chromium based browsers and also Firefox.
Congrats for the launch
@aaron: It's Friday eve!
This is nice an all
But why are the notes stripped from their related URL's? Only the text is preserved and that is very annoying.
Is this not yet implemented or am I missing something?
Keep up the stellar work and have a wonderful day,
Jochen