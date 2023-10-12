We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi Forum Search. Clicking "See more Results" closes search
-
When I do a search on vivaldi forum, the box appears with a few posts matching my query, followed by "See x# more results". Clicking that just closes the search all together.
(I have no idea what the correct category is for this question)
-
-
@jaunny Hi, clicking the "more results" link should bring you to the detailed search results page.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/search?in=titlesposts&term=test
Probably you have something interfering like an extension.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jaunny Tested 6.2.3105.58 Win 11
Just clicked on the magnifier icon in forum navigation, typed mac , got some results and clicked "See more Results".
I get no crash.