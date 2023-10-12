We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi is definitely a productivity boost on our Desktops and Mobile
lavanyadeepak
Hitherto had to use a separate email client, WA for Desktop and Browser. I guess ever since moved to Vivaldi these three are neatly encapsulated into a single window.
Just a few nitty gritty issues that I hope Vivaldi team takes care of in the upcoming versions to make the experience more seamless. Truly appreciate the Vivaldi team in making a wonderul product.
Not sure what is the right forum for this Thank You and good note post. But since felt it is a productivity enabler to bring multiple applications into one umbrella thought of sharing it in Tips and Tricks.
Any admin/moderator/ambassador -- Kindly assist in moving/colocating this thread to a more appropriate category of the forum.
@lavanyadeepak, i think you had posted it on the right place, welcome to Vivaldi