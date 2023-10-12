We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
2 questions to ask
如图所示，在非全屏的情况如何让标签紧凑显示，别有空隙。
还有翻译怎么默认翻译成简体中文？
My English is not good, the following content is Google Translate
As shown in the figure, how to make the label display compactly without leaving any gaps when it is not full screen.
And how can the translation be translated into Simplified Chinese by default?
The extra space at the top is so you have someplace to click and move the window, it can't normally be removed (though maybe they could in the Customizing Vivaldi section).
No idea on default translation language - I'd expect it to match your preferred language for web pages, but presume you must have checked that already.
Hi, go to "general" page in settings, see that "Offer to translate pages" is checked. A translate button appears at the end of the address bar. Choose Simplified Ch and tick the "Translate English(or other) always"
@yusufg 谢谢您的回答，我明白您的意思，可能是我问题表达的不清楚。我想要达到的效果是，在不选择”始终翻译“的情况下，点击地址栏翻译按钮，在翻译成这里默认显示的是简体中文。
I generated the following content using Google Translate.
Thank you for your answer. I understand what you mean. Maybe my question was not expressed clearly. The effect I want to achieve is that when "Always Translate" is not selected, click the translation button in the address bar, and when translated, Simplified Chinese will be displayed by default.
@sgunhouse 这样设计对同时打开多个标签的人确实很有用处。
希望官方能给多个选择，对于我这种同时只打开几个标签来讲，还是希望可以更简洁美观。
This design is really useful for people who have multiple tabs open at the same time.
I hope the official can provide multiple choices. For someone like me who only has a few tabs open at the same time, I still hope it can be more concise and beautiful.
@wudong9 said in 2 questions to ask:
The effect I want to achieve is ... Simplified Chinese will be displayed by default.
There was a bug raised for this, see
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/74366/translation-target-language-is-albanian-instead-of-chinese
Please check
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue
for update(s) to that bug number.