Vivaldi won't open
-
Okay this is getting kinda ridiculous now.
I've previously already had problems with Vivaldi taking up to several minutes to start up before I could use it, but now it's reached the point where it takes just as long to start up and then just... closes again.
I've tried restarting both Vivaldi and my PC several times, with nothing else running in the background, and even still it's using up roughly 90% of both my CPU and RAM on startup. I don't think it's supposed to do that!
Granted I have had a fairly large amount of tabs open across several workspaces in my last session, but I'd still expect a browser of this scope to be able to handle this without collapsing in on itself entirely.
I even managed to open said session on another device with far worse specs with no problems! What could I possibly do that allows me to use my damn browser again (and preferably not lose my session in the process).
-
@MeanBean
Hi, it sounds as the default setting Lazy loading is disabled.
I forgot to set it back and try to open a 700 tab session, this takes 10-15 minutes, use all my 16 GB Ram and start swapping to the hard disk.
But it start.
Check the setting in Settings > General:
-
@mib3berlin I just checked on another device, lazy load is enabled. Unless the setting somehow didn't sync with my main device, but I can hardly check that now.
-
@MeanBean
The setting is synced, I checked this.
Hm, you can rename or move the folder Sessions to a save place for a test.
If Vivaldi start it create a new Sessions folder, then something in your Sessions folder is broken.
How did you open the important session on your other device?
-
@mib3berlin that somehow did the trick, thank you.
I was even able to restore the session thru the closed tabs, albeit all jumbled together.
As for being able to open it on another device, I simply had the tabs synced beforehand and tried to open all the tabs from that device. It just worked without a hitch.
That being said, I'm a little fed up with how unstable Vivaldi has been lately. I'd say this is the breaking point where I switch to something else.
-
@MeanBean
Hm bad, I never lost anything but I don't use many tabs and I reset my profile several times over the Years.
Depends on how old your profile is it is maybe a good time to start from scratch.
move your \App Data\local\vivaldi folder to a save place, sync for the most important data and copy some files manually back if needed.
History is one not synced file and the beloved Sessions folder. You need to delete the new created Sessions folder before you copy it over from the backup.
If it is then still unstable something strange happen.
Some user mention my Edge does not crash and so forth but they use it only 5 times a week and all is clean and new.
One cant compare this with a profile running for years for some user.
Anyway, nice you can work now and have a nice evening/day or whatever, mib