Okay this is getting kinda ridiculous now.

I've previously already had problems with Vivaldi taking up to several minutes to start up before I could use it, but now it's reached the point where it takes just as long to start up and then just... closes again.

I've tried restarting both Vivaldi and my PC several times, with nothing else running in the background, and even still it's using up roughly 90% of both my CPU and RAM on startup. I don't think it's supposed to do that!

Granted I have had a fairly large amount of tabs open across several workspaces in my last session, but I'd still expect a browser of this scope to be able to handle this without collapsing in on itself entirely.

I even managed to open said session on another device with far worse specs with no problems! What could I possibly do that allows me to use my damn browser again (and preferably not lose my session in the process).