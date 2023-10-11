We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
2 tab levels on top of each other
What do I have to do so that 2 tab levels are always displayed on top of each other? In the second, lower level, only the tabs from the group activated in the upper level should be displayed.
@gepaz47 Click the Padlock icon on the right-hand end of the lower level of a two-level tab stack.
I don't have a two-level tab stack and so I don't have a padlock icon. But I want to have the two-level tab stack!
@gepaz47 Read the help file on Tab Stacks.
I'm sorry, but I can't get to grips with the description of the two-tier tab stacks on the help page. I can't find how to create two rows of tabs, and I can't find a padlock symbol either.
@gepaz47
Yes it's strange : we can use a complicated function (stack of tabs) but not a very simple function which consists of having 2 permanent superimposed rows of tabs, very useful when many tabs are open, if we prefer that all tabs remain visible all the time, as a basic function, without having to modify any CSS.
But this basic function is not yet offered.
@titanium Multiple Row Tabs is a long-standing feature request, which is tagged as Nice to Have, but I think that is not what the OP is asking for here.
One can already have two rows of tabs for tab stacking, and if one locks the padlock, both rows remain in view even when no tab stack is selected.
Settings, Tabs, Tab Stacking, Two-Level.