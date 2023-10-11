We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Separate precious user settings from the huge dump of a User Data folder
-
Currently all user data, from
-
very precious bookmarks and workspaces etc. that users spend a lot of time editing and thus care a lot about being able to preserve, to
-
a bunch of data that can be easily lost (like extensions tha will get downloaded from the store, various code and caches that can be regenerated etc.)
is stored in one huge User Data (or Default) folder with many subfolders, and it's totally not clear which is which
Instead I'd suggest to have a single folder that would consolidate the first group of settings (but without backups, those should be in a separate folder) so that it's much easier to back up
-
-
g_bartsch Ambassador
VERY. GOOD. IDEA. 100+ thumbs up. We need this. It should be trivial no?