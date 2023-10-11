We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Right-click to download link doesn't save to default folder
I have a default download folder set, B:\Downloads\
I right-clicked on a page and did a "Save as..." to another folder "B:\Info".
I then did another right-click "Save link as..." and it brought up a Save Dialog opened at B:\Info, not B:\Downloads\
The download option "Update default location when choosing Save As location" is not set, so Vivaldi should have forgotten all about B:\Info.
Pesala Ambassador
Vivaldi should have forgotten all about B:\Info.
No. It is intentional that it remembers which folder was last used by Save as..
- Say, your default download folder is C:\Downloads
- You save a PDF file as.. and save it in C:\Documents\ PDF Files\
- You save another PDF file as.. and C:\Documents\PDF Files\ is remembered, so you do not need to browse every time
- You save a Font as..
- You choose a new folder: C:\Documents\MyFonts
- You save another font ... and so on.
@Pesala Hi, that makes sense. I clearly misunderstood the purpose of the "Update default location..." option. Thanks.
Pesala Ambassador
Update default location
If you enable that, then:
- After downloading one PDF file to C:\Documents\PDF Files
- Just use Save for every PDF file after that.
- Then Save as.. to download the first font
- Then use Save for each font after that