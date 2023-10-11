We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Solved Right-Click doesn't work when text is selected
I'm on Windows 11 running the latest version of Vivaldi.
I transferred everything across from my Windows 10 machine which worked fine.
If you select any text on a page and right-click, nothing happens.
If no text is selected, the right-click menu appears as expected.
Very annoying as I've lost the ability to highlight some text and then do a Google search for it.
I have no extensions running that weren't running on my Windows 10 machine.
I copied my "User Data" folder somewhere else then deleted it.
I deleted my Vivaldi application folder.
I did a fresh download and install of Vivaldi, logged-on to my account but Vivaldi didn't restore all my open tabs and workspaces.
I closed Vivaldi, deleted the "User Data" folder and recopied my original back into AppData\Local.
It now all works, including the selection menu!
Very bizarre.
@BazCuda Had you tried to "reset" the menu after Vivaldi was closed by opening Vivaldi and dragging contextmenu.json from folder C:\Users...\Appdata\Local\Vivaldi\Default\ to desktop (for later backup, if that did not help)?
@DoctorG Hi,
The only contextmenu.json file I have is in C:\Users\Baz\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\6.2.3105.58\resources\vivaldi\menus\
@BazCuda Do not delete it, it is the program data.
@BazCuda Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
@DoctorG Yes, it works in the guest window! Interesting. I just need to fix it in my own window
@BazCuda You need to fix the current profile if Guest View works.
Perhaps broken setting or a extension you had installed causing the trouble?
@BazCuda Have you tried to reset the context menu through the settings?
The context menu is located at:
C:\Users\Baz\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\contextmenu.json
This should be deleted if it's been corrupted.
@DoctorG I disabled all my extensions and restarted Vivaldi but that didn't fix it. I logged out, restarted Vivaldi, and logged back in again. I'm not sure what to try next.
@Pathduck Hi. The only contextmenu.json file I had was in C:\Users\Baz\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\6.2.3105.58\resources\vivaldi\menus\
Nevertheless, I tried doing a reset of the selection menu but it didn't fix the problem. It did, however, create contextmenu.json in my User Data\Default folder. It wasn't there before. Not sure if that's significant or not.
How does the "Selection" menu look in the Settings? Make a screenshot.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/capture-a-screenshot/
Make sure you restart the browser after resetting the menu or deleting the file.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Right-Click doesn't work when text is selected:
Make a screenshot
This will not work unless settings are displayed in a tab. PrintScreen will work OK.
-
@BazCuda Really strange, looks like the default menus. No idea what's happened, probably your profile got corrupted when copying over, possibly different versions or something.
I guess this is why just blindly copying over profile data between systems is not recommended. Use Sync to copy your data to a new install.
Try deleting the file
Preferenceswhile browser is closed. You will lose some settings. Then try
Secure Preferencesjust in case.
Otherwise, the only option is to nuke your profile and start over. Make a backup, export your bookmarks/passwords etc.
@Pesala Yup, forgot about that, I always have Settings in a tab
@Pathduck I have been syncing. I suppose deleting the entire "User Data" folder and restarting Vivaldi (and logging in) is one option, is it? Although I don't suppose it's been recording all my open tabs in my workspaces, has it?
-
If you have the important data in Sync, then yes, just nuke it and start over, log in.
You will lose open tabs.
Bookmark them before the nuke in case such things are important for you.
-
mib3berlin
