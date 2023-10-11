I'm on Windows 11 running the latest version of Vivaldi.

I transferred everything across from my Windows 10 machine which worked fine.

If you select any text on a page and right-click, nothing happens.

If no text is selected, the right-click menu appears as expected.

Very annoying as I've lost the ability to highlight some text and then do a Google search for it.

I have no extensions running that weren't running on my Windows 10 machine.