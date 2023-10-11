We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
MOVE TAB TO NEW WINDOWS
PC 1 hit button to split to new windows tab, I have 4 screen windows, that make me busy please
(Mod all-caps fix)
mib3berlin
@Apaiso
Please remove the glue from your caps lock key, no need to shout in this forum.
Pesala Ambassador
@Apaiso What is wrong with click + drag to open a tab in a new window? Please search before posting feature requests. E.g., vote for Open New Pages in New Window or Move Multiple Tabs to a New Window Command if Selected Multiple Tabs.
