Remember selected Vivaldi workspace per desktop workspace in Linux
Linux DEs have a feature of workspaces. In my case I have single Vivaldi browser window visible in all desktop workspaces. I would like Vivaldi workspace to be remembered per every desktop workspace. So if I switch desktop workspace then Vivaldi workspace would switch too.
This is an interesting proposal but I'd bet it's (very) hard to pull off. Firefox does something similar but with profiles, which sounds more "realistically doable".