@Adish Please learn how to inspect the UI and write your own code.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools

I do the same, this is the silly "URL Obfuscation Warning" that appears when the url is too large to fully show in the url field. However, with the default settings (Show Full Address = false), this is just stupid.

I just hide it, along with other unnecessary (to me) stuff:

/* Hide AddressField stuff */ .UrlBar-AddressField .permission-popup.is-blocking, .UrlBar-AddressField .UrlBar-UrlObfuscationWarning, .UrlBar-AddressField .ContentBlocker-Control, .UrlBar-AddressField .ToolbarButton-Button[title^="Translate"] { display: none; }

This hides the useless "blocking elements" warning, the content-blocker (I don't use it), the Translate button and the url obfuscation warning.