How to Remove Address Bar URL Warning Triangle?
Hi there, I am using Modified CSS to show only main domain of the URL and make it centered, however a wierd warning triangle appears when I do so...
How do I fix it?
Thanks and Regards;
Adish
@Adish Please learn how to inspect the UI and write your own code.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
I do the same, this is the silly "URL Obfuscation Warning" that appears when the url is too large to fully show in the url field. However, with the default settings (Show Full Address = false), this is just stupid.
I just hide it, along with other unnecessary (to me) stuff:
/* Hide AddressField stuff */ .UrlBar-AddressField .permission-popup.is-blocking, .UrlBar-AddressField .UrlBar-UrlObfuscationWarning, .UrlBar-AddressField .ContentBlocker-Control, .UrlBar-AddressField .ToolbarButton-Button[title^="Translate"] { display: none; }
This hides the useless "blocking elements" warning, the content-blocker (I don't use it), the Translate button and the url obfuscation warning.
DoctorG Ambassador
.ToolbarButton-Button[title^="Translate"]
@Adish Beware: "Translate" is the title only for englisch UI; you need to change to title you see in your UI!
