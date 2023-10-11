We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Opening file Temporarily Also finds the file in Downloads Location
When you download a file from Email attachment and in the prompt choose 'Open' we will the intent of not saving the file permanently other than just to view and close it. Hence it would be good if Vivaldi chooses the operating system temp path for such downloads instead of using default download location.
DoctorG Ambassador
@lavanyadeepak Such is already internally planned to reduce pollution of Downloads folder.
@DoctorG Glad to hear that. Perhaps if you share the thread URL I can exercise my vote too in support of the same.
DoctorG Ambassador
@lavanyadeepak I think this is the one https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24240/save-opened-files-in-temporary-folder/1
Thank you for sharing the original Feature Request link. @DoctorG