We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
MDI.
-
Hello everyone!
Sorry for my bad english. I want to talk about MDI (multiple document interface). It's a undeservedly forgotten technology. Why browser don't use it In this day and age where multitasking is important? It can be a good feature wan you can open new window in browser and chat with your friends simultaneously watch a video and google something. Look at my implementation of this function and how it can look in modern browser!
git: https://github.com/3whalesProg/Python-Browser
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Eg_jXi31Sc
P.s This post is not at ad. I just want to talk people about this technology!
-
-
You can already do that in Vivaldi. First, you can tile multiple tabs, similar to your video. Secondly, you can additionally place a messenger in the panel and open it. Everything is already possible, and I use it often.
-
@Dancer18
Yes, you are right. But that's still not what I'm talking about. Now You can multiply tab using "split" for 2-3-4 sections. I'm talking about multipying like new application window
-
Old Opera (Presto) could do that, but few people used it that way. You could have small windows for each tab, and resize and arrange them independently - or tile or cascade then, or of course maximize them to take up the entire work area, as browsers do today. Mind you, screens back then were taller than they are now if less wide, and these days vertical space is more of a premium unless you have at least a 1080p monitor. (4K is 2160p, but that's more on gaming machines.)