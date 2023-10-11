We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Regarding Opening Instances of File Explorer
lavanyadeepak
When one of the following options like Save as Png, Save as Jpg is chosen in Capture Page action it saves the picture to My PIctures\Vivaldi Captures (or wherever the user has customized). So far so good.
However it is also trying to open that location. It would be good one of the following is implemented.
Disable opening of File Explorer (and just show the message that capture has been saved in the configured location).
Show only one File Explorer (and re-use the window for future actions). Not sure if this is feasible because extensive operating system interference might be needed besides that an existing window could navigated outside the location.
The reason for proposing these changes is that after 5 or 6 Vivaldi Captures there is a huge clutter of File Explorer on the Task bar.
DoctorG Ambassador
Was requested and is planned (no timeline for a release).
Show only one File Explorer (and re-use the window for future actions).
I have only one window with Dolphin on Debian 12 KDE Plasma.
Which Desktop Manager is yours?
lavanyadeepak
@DoctorG The one comes default with Linux Mint
And even in Windows 11 multiple windows of explorer gets opened with My Pictures\Vivaldi Captures location for each screenshot done.
Not on my Windows 11 22H2.
@lavanyadeepak I also have the problem as I also use Linux Mint.
At some point I realized that
shift + printhotkey is the much better option than using the integrated screenshot applet. Why?
Because I can immediately rename according to my wish and just the file manager does not open.
That means, I agree with your wish to disable the automatic opening of the file manager. Additionally it would be great, if I can also name the file immediately, like it is possible with
shift + printnow (at least in Linux!).
I tested now Mint 20 and get only one file manager window.
@DoctorG Which version exactly? I'm using Cinnamon that comes with Nemo file manager.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dancer18 I tested a standard istall of ISO Mint 20 (Ulyana) Cinnamon, with no change of Linux settings. But i removed it now.
I don't know if it would make a difference when using a newer version. I'm on LM 20.3 (called Una and is newer than Ulyana).
@Dancer18 Sorry, i do not have so much installs to test. You need to ask a person with Mint 20.3.
@DoctorG Now problem. It is not me asking but @lavanyadeepak .
I am happy with my workaround or alternative.
Just one window with KDE's dolphin, I confirm.