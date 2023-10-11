When one of the following options like Save as Png, Save as Jpg is chosen in Capture Page action it saves the picture to My PIctures\Vivaldi Captures (or wherever the user has customized). So far so good.

However it is also trying to open that location. It would be good one of the following is implemented.

Disable opening of File Explorer (and just show the message that capture has been saved in the configured location).

Show only one File Explorer (and re-use the window for future actions). Not sure if this is feasible because extensive operating system interference might be needed besides that an existing window could navigated outside the location.

The reason for proposing these changes is that after 5 or 6 Vivaldi Captures there is a huge clutter of File Explorer on the Task bar.