We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How can I make a non-active tab continue loading a website?
-
nightingale
Scenario 1
Sometimes I open 5-6 of my favorite websites in a row, but each website takes about 5-6 seconds to load. The problem is, when I'm not on that tab, the loading stops. Is there a way to configure it so that the web pages continue loading even when I'm not on that tab?
Scenario 2
while waiting for ChatGPT's response, sometimes the text generated in the reply can be quite slow. If I switch to another tab, it will stop generating text, but I don't want to waste time waiting for it.
-
mib2berlin
@nightingale
Hi, the loading should not stop but the default is set to not load.
Be careful with this setting, I forgot it and Vivaldi had to load 700 tabs at start, that took a while.
In Settings > General disable Lazy Load:
I open often 10-20 tabs with the middle mouse button in the background and they all start loading.
How do you open your favorites?
I cant test ChatGPT.