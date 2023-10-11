Scenario 1

Sometimes I open 5-6 of my favorite websites in a row, but each website takes about 5-6 seconds to load. The problem is, when I'm not on that tab, the loading stops. Is there a way to configure it so that the web pages continue loading even when I'm not on that tab?

Scenario 2

while waiting for ChatGPT's response, sometimes the text generated in the reply can be quite slow. If I switch to another tab, it will stop generating text, but I don't want to waste time waiting for it.