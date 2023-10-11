We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Google Meet picture-in-picture is blank
Hey, all.
Google Meet's picture-in-picture doesn't load in Vivaldi. It works fine in other browsers. The mini-window that loads the feature does appear. But it's blank (solid white) except for the controls that send the picture-in-picture back to the main browser window.
I tried disabling my ad blocker for Meet's domain and also white listed it as an exception in the Vivaldi privacy settings. Neither fixed the issue.
Any ideas?
Thanks in advance.
I've seen some folks mention the Google privacy settings. Mine are set to default. Might one of these prevent the participant thumbnails from appearing?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We can reproduce the issue and have a ticket for it in our internal bug tracking system. Hopefully a dev can take a look at it soon.
So glad to hear that. Thank you.