Number of characters per Toot - increased
edwardp Ambassador
For those of you who asked for a larger number of characters per Toot, the previous limit of 500 characters, has been increased.
1337 seems like a weird number to me, well I prefer even numbers lol. But this is great so now I can write whole novels in my social posts.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Enadasa
It might be weird, but it's not a random number.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leet
Interesting.