vivaldi shows xdg-open when i search for thing: example
when i type things like
localhost:6233or
error: expected ',' after initializerin the address bar, vivaldi gives me a prompt to open xdg-open, chromium and firefox work as expeced, how do i fix this.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Mohs9n Vivaldi detects all with a colon in it as address.
Workaround: Add search nickname at 1rst position of address field.
Why does Firefox and Chromium act different? They slightly lower privacy and send DNS request to outside, to detect if a address exists.
@DoctorG Can I make it act like firefox and chromium? adding a space at the beginning of the search bar would not help me with localhost: as it should be an address and not a search prompt and it should take me to the website, and even for normal search it would be annoying to need to add a space before pasting an error for example.
DoctorG Ambassador
localhost:6233 or error: expected ',' after initializer
Can I make it act like firefox and chromium?
localhost:6233/
"error: expected ',' after initializer"