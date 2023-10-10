We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
No sound?
-
When I woke my computer this morning, I had NO sound in Vivaldi. Not in any tab, not in any of the usual places I hear sounds and I found I can't hear YouTube videos either. Sound is fine in all other browsers. So, any ideas about how to fix the sound in Vivaldi as nothing I've tried so far worked? Thanks.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@genej101 Do you see the video playing icon?
If not, have you muted the Tab (or all Tabs)?
-
Yes, in YouTube I see the video itself playing, other sites where there are normally sound effects have none. It's possible I muted all tabs somehow accidentally but I don't know where that setting is and couldn't find anything about anything like that in Help or in the settings themselves? Where do I look? And, thanks. :^)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@genej101 Look on the Tab context menu.
-
I just looked at the tabs, all were muted, right click to fix, new tabs were opening muted too. So, where is the tab context menu? Thanks again.
-
Found this: But the thing is, ALL tabs that were unmuted when I put the computer to sleep last night, were muted when I woke it this morning. That doesn't seem like something that should happen. Well, never has before and I've been using Vivaldi for years. I didn't "do" any of the things suggested below, I just put the machine to sleep as usual. I would like to prevent a similar experience. If possible. :^)
To mute a tab:
Click on the speaker icon on the tab, when the tab is currently playing audio;
Right-click on the Tab and select Mute Tab;
To mute multiple Tabs, select the Tabs, right-click on one of them and select Mute # Tabs from the context menu.
To mute all background tabs when active tab is playing audio, right-click on the Tab and select Mute Other Tabs.
Type “Mute / Unmute Tab” in Quick Commands
Set a Keyboard Shortcut or a Mouse gesture for the action.
Tabs can also be unmuted using the options listed above.
Muting one tab will not automatically mute the sound in other tabs of the same website.
In Settings > Tabs > Tab Features > Mute Tab Audio, you can decide whether:
All audio is always played in all Tabs;
Audio will only play in the Active Tab;
Audio can play in a Background Tab but will be muted if you play something in the Active Tab.
-
Depending on the level of sleep you're using in Windows ("sleep" vs. "hibernation"), different things happen within the system, having to do with where data is temporarily stored and how. Likewise, pulling that data back out of where it was stored involves differing power-up patterns in the system. As a result, it's been known to happen that data-bit retrieval can hiccup after a sleep/hibernation cycle... particularly if a system is aging and the power supply voltages have become marginal or erratic at turn-on/resumption. Hence it's possible this is just a random issue related to whatever bit got crashed and how Vivaldi responded to it.
If the same problem recurs only with Vivaldi, then something else in the sleep process/timing on that system is playing havoc with Vivaldi coming back to life. I've not yet seen similar reports of what you've described here in the forums.
Was Vivaldi 'minimized' to the task bar when the system was put to sleep or was it running in its ordinary mode at that point?
-
@Blackbird It was running normally. Hasn't happened again, so likely just a glitch of some kind. Thanks for your help! :^) gene