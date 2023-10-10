Found this: But the thing is, ALL tabs that were unmuted when I put the computer to sleep last night, were muted when I woke it this morning. That doesn't seem like something that should happen. Well, never has before and I've been using Vivaldi for years. I didn't "do" any of the things suggested below, I just put the machine to sleep as usual. I would like to prevent a similar experience. If possible. :^)

To mute a tab:

Click on the speaker icon on the tab, when the tab is currently playing audio;

Right-click on the Tab and select Mute Tab;

To mute multiple Tabs, select the Tabs, right-click on one of them and select Mute # Tabs from the context menu.

To mute all background tabs when active tab is playing audio, right-click on the Tab and select Mute Other Tabs.

Type “Mute / Unmute Tab” in Quick Commands

Set a Keyboard Shortcut or a Mouse gesture for the action.

Tabs can also be unmuted using the options listed above.

Muting one tab will not automatically mute the sound in other tabs of the same website.

In Settings > Tabs > Tab Features > Mute Tab Audio, you can decide whether:

All audio is always played in all Tabs;

Audio will only play in the Active Tab;

Audio can play in a Background Tab but will be muted if you play something in the Active Tab.