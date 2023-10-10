We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Calendar reply contains two .ics attachments, one with number that counts up everytime I select the message, and which arrives as "not supported calendar message.ics" in Outlook
We recently switched to Outlook at work, I use the web interface.
I sent an invite from my work account to my personal mail, and accepted it in Vivaldi Mail. I noticed that the acceptance message Vivaldi has sent out has two attachments - one called "invite.ics" and a second one called "not supported calendar message.ics".
I forwarded back the acceptance message to Vivaldi and now took a look at the raw message. Both attachments seem to be identical apart from the name
Checking the message that was sent out by Vivaldi, I found that this also has two attachments. One is called "invite.ics", and the other one is called "attachmentX.ics", where X is a number that keeps counting up whenever I reselect the message. Very odd. You can tell I tried this a couple of times because the counter is at 47 in my screenshot here. In case that matters, I have deleted the event from my Vivaldi calendar before noticing the count-up shenanigans.
Sooooo... huh?!? (I have an animated gif showing the counting up)
Furthermore I noticed that everytime I select
@WildEnte Seen the ics counter many times including in a message received this week:
The counter resets every time vivaldi is closed. I simply ignore it. This happens also with single ics attachments as the case above. Also seen cases with the two ics messages in received messages from certain clients but also ignored it and anyway it seemed to work fine when replying.