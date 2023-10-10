We recently switched to Outlook at work, I use the web interface.

I sent an invite from my work account to my personal mail, and accepted it in Vivaldi Mail. I noticed that the acceptance message Vivaldi has sent out has two attachments - one called "invite.ics" and a second one called "not supported calendar message.ics".

I forwarded back the acceptance message to Vivaldi and now took a look at the raw message. Both attachments seem to be identical apart from the name

Checking the message that was sent out by Vivaldi, I found that this also has two attachments. One is called "invite.ics", and the other one is called "attachmentX.ics", where X is a number that keeps counting up whenever I reselect the message. Very odd. You can tell I tried this a couple of times because the counter is at 47 in my screenshot here. In case that matters, I have deleted the event from my Vivaldi calendar before noticing the count-up shenanigans.

Sooooo... huh?!? (I have an animated gif showing the counting up)

Furthermore I noticed that everytime I select

