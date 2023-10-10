We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
New user - won't install on desktop, claims I don't have up to date Windows
-
I installed Vivaldi a few days back on my laptop to try it out. I've been pretty pleased with it so I just tried to install on my desktop - running Windows 11. When I try to run the download I get an error message saying:
"Vivaldi requires Windows 10 or higher."
11>10!
Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 22H2
Installed on 07-Oct-22
OS build 22621.2283
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22662.1000.0
-
mib3berlin
@Amanensia
Hi, I am running Vivaldi on Windows 11, did you get the correct version Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58.x64.exe?
Cheers, mib
-
Yep, and have tried re-downloading it but same result.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Amanensia What is shown for Windows version on
vivaldi://aboutpage?