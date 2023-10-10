We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
video quality
-
why does the video show poorly in the browser
-
stardepp Translator
@Garu20 Please share what hardware you have, if you use an adblocker, and what website this video plays on.
-
-
@Garu20 No link to video without forced to login at VK? Really!? Why?
Give us a link to the video and we can help you.
-
@Garu20 Could be:
- Broken Hardware Acceleration
- Outdated/broken graphics driver
- Outdated Windows updates
- Broken video server connection
- Security Tool scanning stream
- Broken graphics hardware
I needed to guess because of your minimal information.
-
@Garu20 Please check Troubleshooting issues.
After you checked all items in Troubleshooting issues and that did not solve your issue, tell us more:
-
OS version and build
-
Installed security tools
like Antivirus, Internet Security etc.
-
Installed privacy & cleaner tools
-
Connection
f.ex LAN, WLAN, Mobile, VPN, Proxy etc
-
Installed extra codecs in OS
-
Installed third party ad/tracker filter or blocker
-
Installed latest chipset/GPU driver
from graphics producers website
-
Vivaldi version
Open page vivaldi://about
-
Use of Vivaldi ad/tracker blocker
Activated block lists
-
Info about changed settings in page vivaldi://flags
-
Installed extensions
Open vivaldi://system
Section extensions
Button Maximise…
Copy the items from list in row extensions
Paste here with </> button
-
Info about GPUs
Open vivaldi://gpu
Hit button Copy Report to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
-
Updated DRM codec
Open vivaldi://components
Scroll down to "Widevine Content Decryption Module"
Post version number here
Try to update Widevine with "Check for Update" button
-
Info about media usage
Open vivaldi://media-internals
Click on Copy to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
-
Visit the following links and tell us which options are selected for the selected flags:
vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-video-decode
-
URL where issue happens and if a player is used on webpage, the setting for video or audio format
-
Information if a Vivaldi downgrade was done before with the current browser profile
-
-
This post is deleted!
-