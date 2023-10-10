We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Cannot exit browser after upgrade to 6.4 snapshot
After upgrading to
6.4.3152.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)because of all the performance/crash problems reported by me and also others I noticed that I now cannot exit the browser anymore. I have to resort to 'xkill' because neither ctrl-shift-q nor selecting 'Exit' from the menu don't work. Also, along with my regular browser windows, Vivaldi opens up a single empty browser window which I am unable to close.
Aaron Translator
Rename/Remove/Backup your ~/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/. Then test it again (with a new profile).